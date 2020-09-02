American National Insurance (ANAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

American National Insurance has raised its dividend by 0.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of American National Insurance stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.60. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $126.97.

In other news, Director E Douglas Mcleod purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANAT shares. BidaskClub lowered American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

