Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.42% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,236.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

