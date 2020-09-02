Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 100,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 202,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50.

About Altai Resources (CVE:ATI)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

