AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $340.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

