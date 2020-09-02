AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

