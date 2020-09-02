AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $606,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

