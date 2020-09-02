AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 44,900 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $31,413,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,493,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 729,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 304.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,250 shares of company stock worth $1,577,215 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

