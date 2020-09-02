AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

