AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after acquiring an additional 654,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,085,000 after purchasing an additional 428,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,175,000 after purchasing an additional 160,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,222,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,964 shares of company stock valued at $114,635,547. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $595.00 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $621.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.