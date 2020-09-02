AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $558,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Cfra upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.