AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after acquiring an additional 387,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,438 shares of company stock valued at $444,579. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

