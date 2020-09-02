AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $414.85 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $425.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.60 and its 200 day moving average is $370.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

