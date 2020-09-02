Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.39. 172,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 441,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other Allovir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

