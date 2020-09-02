Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 659,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 360,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 65.8% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

