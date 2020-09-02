Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

