Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1,058.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $119.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $509,153.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

