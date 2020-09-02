Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the July 30th total of 1,524,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,282.0 days.

ARGKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aggreko from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Investec downgraded Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.92. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

