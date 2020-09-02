AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,204 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,853,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

