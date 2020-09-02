Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Medpace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 66,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $7,198,811.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $67,133,923.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,100,302 shares of company stock valued at $130,999,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

