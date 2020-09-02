Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Continental by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,431,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Continental by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 221,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Continental by 198.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United Continental by 16.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,234,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,947,000 after acquiring an additional 172,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Continental by 1,349.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

