Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,475 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3,477.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $49.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

