Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,748 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE BTI opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

