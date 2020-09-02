Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 84.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $2.0126 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.03%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.