Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,983 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 263,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 87,759 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

NYSE MNP opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

