Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.94.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $153.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.