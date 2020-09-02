Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFL opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

