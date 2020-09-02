Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth $67,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FCAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

