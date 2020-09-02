Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 277 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

