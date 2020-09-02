Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,460 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Midstream Partners were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNXM opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $862.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.37%. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

CNXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

