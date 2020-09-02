Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hospitality Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.04. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.