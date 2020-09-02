Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after buying an additional 462,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum China by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

