Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 256.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 366.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

