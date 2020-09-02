Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

SAR opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment Corp has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($2.54). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.26%.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $155,490 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

