Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

NYSE ARR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $626.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.