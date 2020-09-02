Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 641,850 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 277,968 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 398,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 201,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $123.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

