Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 267,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Shares of FT stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.