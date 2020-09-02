Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 285,276 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $584,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.