Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

AVAV opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.