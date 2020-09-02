Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

GLAD opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $237.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.54. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

