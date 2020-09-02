Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.05.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $136.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

