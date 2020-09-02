Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,111 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMO opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

