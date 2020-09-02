Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,237 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,648,398.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $130.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

