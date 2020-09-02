Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Short Interest Update

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the July 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of AQSP stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Acquired Sales has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Acquired Sales Company Profile

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

