Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.19

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 831035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

