9,750 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,700.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $186.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.21. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

