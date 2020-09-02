3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.83.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $166.45 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.