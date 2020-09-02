3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 269.2% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the July 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc is an investment manager, which engages in the provision of private equity and infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

