3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 269.2% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the July 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.
About 3i Group
Further Reading: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.