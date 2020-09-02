2key.network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $866,651.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $866,651.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041546 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.56 or 0.05678558 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,529,382 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.