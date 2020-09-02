29,044 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $4,308,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59.

