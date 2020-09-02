2,000 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LCI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

